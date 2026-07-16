Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $1.7003 billion for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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