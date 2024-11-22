EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.90. EHang shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 849,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EH shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

EHang Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EHang by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of EHang by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

