Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $380.61 million for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.960 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESTC stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.96.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elastic stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

