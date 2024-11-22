Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Elastic from $92.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.10.

Elastic Trading Up 14.6 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $13.71 on Friday, reaching $107.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,559,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,711. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 196.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

