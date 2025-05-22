Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $395.93, but opened at $375.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $374.15, with a volume of 180,750 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company's stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

