Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Eldorado Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target for Eldorado Gold to C$53.00 (from C$50.00), implying roughly a 22.5% upside from the prior close; other firms have also lifted targets (Canaccord to C$54.00) and the consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of C$40.08.
  • The stock traded at C$43.25 (up 0.3%) with a market cap of about C$8.7 billion, and the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.27 on C$605.3 million revenue, a net margin of 23.32%.
  • Insider activity included Christian Milau buying 2,700 shares at C$36.99 (a 31.4% increase in his stake) while insiders collectively own about 0.58% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$40.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,636. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.33. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.94 and a 12 month high of C$43.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$605.32 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau purchased 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,873.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$417,617.10. This trade represents a 31.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Lynette Gould sold 3,330 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.94, for a total value of C$116,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,075.33. This represents a 55.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

