Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO's stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00. The stock traded as high as C$43.87 and last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 34870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.19.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynette Gould sold 3,330 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.94, for a total transaction of C$116,360.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$92,075.33. The trade was a 55.83% decrease in their position. Also, insider Christian Milau acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$417,617.10. This trade represents a 31.43% increase in their position. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.09.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$605.32 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Featured Stories

