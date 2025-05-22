Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,052. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.08. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,075,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,551,619 shares of the company's stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,298 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company's stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

