Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Up 29.8% - Still a Buy?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) traded up 29.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6150.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Elekta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Elekta in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $427.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Elekta's dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

