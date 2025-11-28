Free Trial
Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Up 29.8% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 29.8% to $5.99 on Friday, but the rally occurred on just 403 shares traded—about 96% below average—suggesting the move may lack broad market participation.
  • Analyst coverage is cautious (MarketBeat consensus: Reduce, with three Holds and one Sell) and fundamentals show a recent revenue miss, a thin net margin (1.4%), and a high P/E (~99.9), signaling limited near-term growth visibility.
  • The company recently paid a $0.0744 dividend, but MarketBeat reports an unusually high 289% yield and a 171% payout ratio, which likely reflects a data/reporting anomaly or an unsustainable payout level.
Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) traded up 29.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6150.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Elekta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Elekta in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Elekta Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $427.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Elekta's dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Elekta

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

