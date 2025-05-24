e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE ELF opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

