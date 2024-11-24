Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 171,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $2,781,613,000 after acquiring an additional 243,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,741,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,069,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,874,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $748.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $865.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

