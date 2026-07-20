Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,144.43 and last traded at $1,146.90. Approximately 2,632,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,177,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,179.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,036.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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