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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 2.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly shares rose 2.1% to $1,222.61, while trading volume was 24% below the average session volume. The stock has a $1.15 trillion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 43.43.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $1,283.64. Recent target increases include Citigroup at $1,600, UBS at $1,425 and Barclays at $1,400.
  • The company delivered strong quarterly results, reporting $8.55 in EPS and $19.80 billion in revenue, both above estimates, with revenue up 55.5% year over year. Lilly also declared a $1.73 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 0.6% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,232.00 and last traded at $1,222.61. Approximately 2,371,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,120,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,197.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,041.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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