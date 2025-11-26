ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 0.5% - Here's What Happened

Get ElringKlinger alerts: Sign Up

ElringKlinger Price Performance

ElringKlinger AG ( ETR:ZIL2 Get Free Report ) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.03 and last traded at €4.01. 29,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.43.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ElringKlinger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ElringKlinger wasn't on the list.

While ElringKlinger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here