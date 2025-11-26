Free Trial
ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 0.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.5% to €4.01 (intraday high €4.03) on Wednesday, but trading volume was only 29,940 shares—about 81% below the average session volume.
  • The company posts negative earnings (P/E -24.65) and carries a high leverage ratio (debt-to-equity 6.98) with a market cap of roughly $260 million, indicating profitability and balance-sheet concerns.
  • ElringKlinger is a global supplier of automotive systems and components, including gaskets, driveline parts, thermoplastics, battery and fuel-cell components, and electric drive units across OE, aftermarket and engineered-plastics segments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.03 and last traded at €4.01. 29,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.99.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.43.

About ElringKlinger

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

