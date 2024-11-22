EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Down 3.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $506.15 and last traded at $508.84. Approximately 94,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 433,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a "sell" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,643 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,734 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,801 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,711,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

