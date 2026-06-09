EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. NYSE: EME. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on May 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $823.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.14 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $839.59 and its 200-day moving average is $742.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here