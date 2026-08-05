Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.
Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Emerson Electric
Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Emerson reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, above the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue of $4.87 billion exceeded the $4.80 billion forecast. EPS increased from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. Emerson Electric Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and margins improved: Underlying sales rose 6%, led by 23% growth in the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to 28.5%, indicating stronger operating leverage. Emerson Q3 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance was raised: Emerson now expects full-year EPS of $6.55, ahead of the $6.50 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $18.9 billion versus the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also exceeds the $1.82 consensus. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Raises 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center initiatives add a growth catalyst: Emerson is expanding its industrial AI capabilities and promoting its DeltaV automation platform for AI-scale data centers, potentially increasing demand for its control, monitoring and infrastructure solutions. Emerson Integrated Automation Portfolio for AI-Scale Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Emerson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout is approximately $2.22 per share, representing a yield near 1.4%. Emerson Dividend Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Technology leadership transition: Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The move emphasizes AI, though execution and leadership-transition risks remain. Emerson Appoints Chief Technology and AI Officer
About Emerson Electric
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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.
Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.
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