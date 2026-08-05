Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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