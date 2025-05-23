Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,802 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $83,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,326,492.50. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TWST stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,730. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here