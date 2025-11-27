Free Trial
Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • National Bankshares cut its price target on Empire from C$59.00 to C$58.00 while keeping a "sector perform" rating, a target that implies roughly a 12.36% upside from the current share price.
  • Scotiabank trimmed its target to C$57.00 and rated Empire "outperform," but the analyst consensus remains "Hold" (2 Buy, 3 Hold) with an average target of C$56.57.
  • Empire shares traded at C$51.62 (down 0.8%) with a market cap of C$11.92B, a P/E of 17.32, and a 52-week range of C$40.33–C$58.32.
Empire (TSE:EMP.A - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bankshares' price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$56.57.

Empire Trading Down 0.8%

Empire stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 89,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,359. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.27. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. Empire has a one year low of C$40.33 and a one year high of C$58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire's subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company's income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton's Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

