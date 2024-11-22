Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading 0.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB's share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.58. Approximately 469,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,836,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $194,938,000 after buying an additional 4,502,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

