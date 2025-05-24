Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1%

EHC stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $121.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $3,557,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 390,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,680 shares of the company's stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

