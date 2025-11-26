Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider John Yung Sells 1,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) insider John Yung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,943,668. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. 381,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,648. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 95,945 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $214,000.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

