enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Up 17.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU - Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.61. 282,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 349,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$356.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$82,747.67. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,107. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

