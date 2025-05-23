enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Up 19.8% - Should You Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU - Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.66. 207,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 348,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$356.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.63.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,079.36. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $237,107 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

