enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Up 18.9% - Here's What Happened

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 18.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.64. Approximately 161,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 347,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.63.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,107 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

