Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.01. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $9.7240, with a volume of 3,475,944 shares changing hands.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Quarry LP lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 74,258 shares of the mining company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,651 shares of the mining company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the mining company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Endeavour Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Silver wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here