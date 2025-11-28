Free Trial
Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Endeavour Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Options surge and stock jump: Traders bought 14,621 call options on Friday—up 59% vs. average—which coincided with a 14.7% intraday rise to $9.89 and unusually heavy trading volume.
  • Analysts largely bullish: The stock carries an average "Buy" rating with a mean target of $12.67 after multiple upgrades from firms including CIBC, B. Riley and Raymond James.
  • Quarterly miss: Endeavour reported ($0.01) EPS vs. $0.05 expected and revenue of $111.4M vs. $162.05M expected, leaving the company with negative margins and a negative return on equity.
  Interested in Endeavour Silver? Here are five stocks we like better.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 14,621 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 9,184 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of EXK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,601,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,224. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

