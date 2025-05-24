Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Energizer Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 164.38%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company's stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 775,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company's stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 515,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company's stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

