Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading 12.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: UUUU was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.01. Approximately 636,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 553,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce Douglas Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,458.99. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$72,914.40. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

