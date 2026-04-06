Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 165,292 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 165,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,676,060.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 384,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,903,169.92. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Arve Hanstveit sold 11,582 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $123,000.84.

On Thursday, March 5th, Arve Hanstveit sold 38,418 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $411,456.78.

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Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. 514,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,165. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $550.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.08. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc NASDAQ: ERII is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

Further Reading

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