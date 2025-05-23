Energy Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Tesla, Oklo, Broadcom, GE Vernova, and NuScale Power are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies operating in the energy sector, including the exploration, production, refining, transportation and development of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources. They encompass integrated oil majors, independent producers, pipeline operators and renewable-energy developers. The performance of these stocks is often driven by commodity price swings, geopolitical developments and shifts in regulatory or environmental policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.67. 52,794,325 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,157,436. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average of $332.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 65,324,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,316,719. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,072,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,015,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.90. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,740. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $475.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 28,470,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here