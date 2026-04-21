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Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Engie Brasl Ega logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares gapped down before Tuesday trading, opening at $7.23 after a $7.58 close; the stock last traded at $7.92 on a volume of 651 shares.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a low beta of 0.29, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $6.60 and $6.80 respectively.
  • Engie Brasil is a leading independent power producer in Brazil with a diversified generation mix (hydro, gas, biomass, wind, solar) and provides energy services such as plant operation & maintenance, technical consulting and energy-efficiency programs.
  • Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasl Ega.

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.23. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands.

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Engie Brasl Ega

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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