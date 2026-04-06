ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 60445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

ENI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.6137 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from ENI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. ENI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ENI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ENI by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ENI by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ENI by 60.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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