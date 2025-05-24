Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Get ENI alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on E

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. ENI has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a -- dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI's previous -- dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. ENI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ENI by 277.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in ENI by 1,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $4,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ENI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ENI wasn't on the list.

While ENI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here