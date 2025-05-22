Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading lowered their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $142,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,766.40. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,330. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,145 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company's stock worth $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,668 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 290,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company's stock worth $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company's stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,251. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

