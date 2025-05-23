ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Plans Dividend Increase - $1.02 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0154 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 296.7% increase from ENN Energy's previous dividend of $0.26.

ENN Energy Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

