Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.27 and last traded at $177.8740, with a volume of 33532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,576,847.50. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 3,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $487,392.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556,051.80. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,326 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.7% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 134,393 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,780 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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