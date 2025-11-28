Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,110 to GBX 1,150 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,148.

Shares of ENT traded up GBX 9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 777. 1,549,092 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,144. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 845.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 452.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,059,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 872, for a total transaction of £9,243,182.56. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

