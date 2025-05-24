Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

