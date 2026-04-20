Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $6,373,968.58 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bertrand Loy sold 17,396 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $2,439,267.12.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $8,269,748.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50.

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Entegris Stock Up 0.7%

ENTG traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,286. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $65.72 and a one year high of $147.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 862.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.78.

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About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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