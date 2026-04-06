Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Argus

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Argus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entergy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.17.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $115.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,436. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,652,982 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 479,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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