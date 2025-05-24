Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

GameStop, Autodesk, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing media and leisure content—such as film studios, television networks, streaming platforms, video game developers, music labels, and live-event promoters. Their market performance is often driven by factors like box-office receipts, subscriber growth, content licensing deals, and changing consumer entertainment habits. Investors watch metrics such as viewership numbers, new releases, and intellectual-property strength to gauge the outlook for these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,905,204. GameStop has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.35. 3,196,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. 8,084,016 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

