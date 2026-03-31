EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.75 and last traded at $143.0430. 2,998,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,342,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.89.

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Trending Headlines about EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports that upward revisions to EOG’s earnings estimates have accelerated, signaling potential near‑term upside as revised EPS forecasts often attract momentum and buy‑side interest. Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for EOG Resources (EOG) Stock

Zacks reports that upward revisions to EOG’s earnings estimates have accelerated, signaling potential near‑term upside as revised EPS forecasts often attract momentum and buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: A second Zacks piece highlights EOG as a strong momentum candidate, noting technical and fundamental factors that could keep institutional and momentum flows interested in the stock. This supports the case for further upside if estimates and oil prices remain favorable. What Makes EOG Resources (EOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

A second Zacks piece highlights EOG as a strong momentum candidate, noting technical and fundamental factors that could keep institutional and momentum flows interested in the stock. This supports the case for further upside if estimates and oil prices remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage shows analysts raising price targets — one report notes a $155 target — which provides explicit upside expectations from some broker models. That can support a higher valuation if fundamentals hold. EOG Resources NYSE: EOG Price Target Raised to $155.00

Independent coverage shows analysts raising price targets — one report notes a $155 target — which provides explicit upside expectations from some broker models. That can support a higher valuation if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $150 but kept a "hold" (neutral) rating — the higher target is supportive, but the hold limits the impact because Citi isn’t endorsing an outright buy. This mixed signal likely contributes to muted investor reaction. EOG Resources (EOG) Gets a Hold from Citi

Citigroup raised its price target to $150 but kept a "hold" (neutral) rating — the higher target is supportive, but the hold limits the impact because Citi isn’t endorsing an outright buy. This mixed signal likely contributes to muted investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector roundups and screeners (Zacks/Yahoo) mention EOG in broader earnings‑beat and momentum contexts, but these are less direct catalysts than firm‑specific news. They keep EOG on analysts’ radars without delivering immediate directional pressure. These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings

Sector roundups and screeners (Zacks/Yahoo) mention EOG in broader earnings‑beat and momentum contexts, but these are less direct catalysts than firm‑specific news. They keep EOG on analysts’ radars without delivering immediate directional pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite positive estimate and target moves, the stock is lower today and trading volume is below the 30‑day average — signs of profit‑taking or limited conviction among buyers. Combined with Citi’s neutral rating, this is likely constraining near‑term upside. (Background market data referenced.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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