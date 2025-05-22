Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.76. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,732,404 shares trading hands.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $655,980.64. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,610,545.74. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here