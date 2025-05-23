Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 4.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 1,530,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,666,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOSE. Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 5.6%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here