ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. ePlus has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

