EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.60.

EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

EQB Stock Up 0.5%

EQB stock opened at C$95.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 12 month low of C$78.24 and a 12 month high of C$114.22.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. EQB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

