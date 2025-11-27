Free Trial
EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at TD Securities

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • TD Securities cut its price target for EQB from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and maintained a "hold" rating, implying about a 10.17% upside from the prior close.
  • Several other brokers have also adjusted targets (e.g., Raymond James to C$93, RBC to C$112, CIBC to C$116), leaving EQB with a consensus "Hold" rating and an average price target of C$101.40.
  • EQB shares traded at C$87.14 (market cap C$3.34B) with a P/E of 9.88, sitting close to its one-year low of C$83.93 versus a one-year high of C$114.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EQB from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank set a C$94.00 price objective on EQB and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$101.40.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$87.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,691. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.92. EQB has a one year low of C$83.93 and a one year high of C$114.22.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Analyst Recommendations for EQB (TSE:EQB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

