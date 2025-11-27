EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EQB from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank set a C$94.00 price objective on EQB and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$101.40.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$87.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,691. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.92. EQB has a one year low of C$83.93 and a one year high of C$114.22.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

