EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Here's Why

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.3770. Approximately 163,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,476,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on EQPT from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQPT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQPT

EQPT Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion.

About EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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