Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.3889.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $179.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here